A pilot is believed to have died in the crash of a small float plane shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, June 30 on Mille Lacs Lake in Kathio Township.

At about 4:15 p.m. on Friday, June 30, it was believed that the pilot of the plane remained in the aircraft, according to Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton.

  

