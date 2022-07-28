With Minnesota primaries around the corner and real estate and yard sale season in full swing, MnDOT reminds everyone that the placement of political campaign and other advertising signage is not allowed under state law on any highway right-of-way. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the same state law.

Highway rights-of-way includes driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, and sight corners at intersections. Landowner consent is needed before signs are placed on private property outside of the right-of-way.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.