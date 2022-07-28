With Minnesota primaries around the corner and real estate and yard sale season in full swing, MnDOT reminds everyone that the placement of political campaign and other advertising signage is not allowed under state law on any highway right-of-way. All state, county, city and township roads and highways fall under the same state law.
Highway rights-of-way includes driving lanes, inside and outside shoulders, ditches, and sight corners at intersections. Landowner consent is needed before signs are placed on private property outside of the right-of-way.
Why do laws regulate the placement of objects in the highway right-of-way?
Objects along roadways pose hazards for drivers and maintenance crews. Minnesota Statutes say in part that it is unlawful to paint, print, place, or affix any object within the limits of any state highway. Violation of the law is a misdemeanor. Civil penalties also may apply if the placement of signage contributes to a motor vehicle crash and injures a person or damages a motor vehicle that runs off the road.
The Minnesota Outdoor Advertising Control Act also prohibits placing advertising materials on public utility poles, trees and shrubs, and painting or drawing on rocks or natural features.
Signs placed in right-of-way will be removed. MnDOT crews are required to remove unlawfully placed signs and impound them at one of its local maintenance truck stations.
For information about the proper placement of campaign signs, right-of-way boundaries, or where to find removed materials, visit www.mndot.gov/govrel/rw_signs.html or contact the MnDOT St. Cloud office at 320-223-6500 or Baxter office at 218-828-5700.
When placing signs, the best way to avoid an emergency or unintentionally striking an underground facility is to call 811 before digging, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. Go to the GSOC website and request that underground utilities be marked near the area of the digging.
For real-time travel information anywhere in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.