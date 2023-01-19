AirQualityAlert-January-10-2023.jpg

An air quality alert was issued for much of Minnesota early last week. After a busy weather week, the first weekend of January was still, causing trapped particles and worsening the air quality.

 GRAPHIC Courtesy Mpca

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

Over the last month, your smartphone may have warned you of coming snow and biting cold through the special weather statements that come via weather apps. On Monday, Jan. 9, you may have seen a different kind of weather statement around 10 a.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.