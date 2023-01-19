Over the last month, your smartphone may have warned you of coming snow and biting cold through the special weather statements that come via weather apps. On Monday, Jan. 9, you may have seen a different kind of weather statement around 10 a.m.
“Weather alert: Air Quality Alert.”
The original alert was only through 12 p.m. on Tuesday, but was extended to expire on Wednesday, 6 p.m. It was issued by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency due to “fine particle pollution.” As a result, “the Air Quality Index (AQI) [was] expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.”
According to the alert, “light winds, poor atmospheric mixing and moisture from melting snow will trap fine particulate pollution near the surface.” With the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday, the fine particle pollution dispersed. By the end of the week, all of Minnesota was once again in the green for a good AQI.
The MN Air Quality Index shared on Twitter that the last time there was such a “winter stagnation event” as bad as the recent one, it was December 2005.
With the alert, sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease, including asthma, heart disease, and children and older adults, were cautioned against spending extended time outside. That was for much of Minnesota, with areas around the Twin Cities area extending up to East Grand Forks and further north under an orange alert. For Moorhead, Minneapolis and St. Paul, a red AQI was issued, meaning everyone should try to limit any prolonged exertion outside.
The MPCA website notes that poor air quality days are often “driven by weather conditions that increase the rate at which air pollutants are formed or accumulate in the air.” Fine particle pollution can increase because of weather events, like high humidity, temperature inversions (when air temperature increases with height) or low wind.
