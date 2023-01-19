Onamia Schools Superintendent JJ Vold gave Onamia Academy’s Principal Jenny Stumpf’s report in her absence at the school board meeting held on Dec. 19.
Vold reported, “We held a Togetherness Day with the youth on the day before Thanksgiving break, the staff made a turkey, and the youth helped make the rest of the items during their Transition class.” Items made by the students included potatoes, green bean casserole, two flavors of jello, sweet potatoes with marshmallows, gravy, corn, cranberry sauce, stuffing, mini pies, and Kool Aid.
“The students learned the proper way to set a table, etiquette when eating, and they also washed up all the dishes. The students really enjoyed the event,” Vold said.
Onamia Academy (OA) has had a lot of positive behavior from its students this year. Vold said, “We have six students who are on our Level 3 (OA’s highest behavioral level) for over 100 days. One of those students has been on Level 3 for over 200 days.”
To be on Level 3, students have to score 90% or higher on their point sheet every day. “We currently have 55% of our students on Level 3.” That is the most students OA has ever had on Level 3. To encourage positive behaviors, OA does random rewards throughout the month.
“This month we randomly played card bingo (using baseball, basketball, football, and Pokemon cards) for all of our Level 3s. This was a popular activity,” Vold said.
OA rewarded all of the students who had no discipline write-ups and no unexcused absences during the first quarter by giving them a certificate and a candy bar. “This equaled 45% of our students,” Vold said.
One of the special traditions the OA school staff started last year is to give a holiday card to each student. Inside the card is a positive attribute about the student from school staff. “Last year the students loved these cards because they were handwritten by the staff about a positive thing about them.”
Things that are written inside the cards are such as, “You are such a great artist,” “You are so creative in your writing, “You have developed many coping skills while you have been here.”
