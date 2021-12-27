Michael Moren of Aitkin was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession Dec. 14 in Mille Lacs County, according to court records.

The felony charge carries a potential three years or $5,000 file. 

He was also charged with misdemeanor traffic violations, including driving after revocation and not carrying proof of insurance.                                                                                    

 

