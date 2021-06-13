The Isle girls softball team finished their regular season with a convincing 8-1 win over Cromwell/Wright, followed by a 29-1 shellacking of McGregor to bring their overall record to 15-5 and a second-place finish in the Great River Conference with a record of 8-2.
The Huskies entered post-season as the top seed in their half of the sub-sections of Section 5A, double-elimination tournament.
Isle began the tourney with a convincing 12-0 win over 4th-seeded McGregor on June 3, thanks in part to a brilliant 3-hitter thrown by Jill Thompson who also struck out 12 of the 20 Merc batters she faced in the 5-inning game called because of the 10-run rule.
But, the hopes of continuing deep into section play ended on June 4, when the Huskies first fell 3-1 to Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale and followed with a disappointing 16-6 loss to Hinckley/Finlayson, a team they had beaten 13-3 during the regular season.
Isle finished the season with an overall record of 16-7, and it was the final game in a Huskies’ uniform for seniors Tommi Spengler, Izzy Krawiecki and Megan Van Buskirk.
