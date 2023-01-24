There are many perks to aging, such as the culmination of a growing family or the joy of a well-earned retirement. However, aging can also be associated with bothersome consequences, like difficulty sleeping and changes in memory. While these concerns can seem overwhelming, there are practical and effective ways to address them at home and improve overall health.

“Doctor, I just don’t sleep like I used to.” This is one of the most common worries I hear from patients in my clinic. Studies show that sleep quality does, in fact, decrease with age, sometimes leading to difficulties with falling asleep, staying asleep, or both. We call this “insomnia.” While new or sudden insomnia should be evaluated by a medical professional, focusing on proper sleep habits at home can significantly improve the quality of sleep as one ages. Proper sleep habits include aiming for seven to nine hours of sleep each night, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day, eliminating the use of screens in the bedroom (TVs, cell phones), and avoiding naps and caffeine after the noon hour. Studies show that following these sleep habits regularly can improve sleep as effectively as a medication can (except without the negative side effects)!

