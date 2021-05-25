The Minnesota Department of Health has released the new Minnesota Suicide Mortality, Preliminary 2020 Report (PDF) showing that 723 Minnesotans died by suicide in Minnesota. This is a decrease from 830 in 2019, which was a record number.
For the past 20 years, the number of suicides in Minnesota has steadily increased, mirroring patterns across the United States. In fact, 2020 marks the sixth straight year in which more than 700 Minnesotans died by suicide.
Death by suicide has been one of several reasons why overall life expectancy may be declining. Other factors include alcohol-attributable deaths and drug overdose deaths. Although suicides declined in 2020, both alcohol-attributable deaths and drug overdose deaths increased in 2020. All three have been increasing since 2000.
Suicides declined amid an increase in alcohol and drug-related deaths.
Suicides for those 24 and under also decreased in 2020. There were 98 youth suicides in 2020 in the state, down from 124 in 2019.
Minnesota’s suicide prevention efforts are based on the belief that suicides are preventable, mental illness is treatable, and recovery is possible.
One initiative launched in 2020 was a virtual training program for all educators and school staff.
The training, called Kognito At-Risk, walks educators through realistic scenarios and coaches them on how to engage with youth and help them get support they need. It is free, and available to all Minnesota schools and districts, thanks to state funding through the Legislature.
