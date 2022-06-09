Charles “Chuck” Parins is running for House Representative for the newly drawn District 10A, which encompasses portions of the redistricted Counties of Aitkin, Crow Wing, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Morrison, as well as the Mille Lacs Reservation. As there is no Morrison County GOP endorsed candidate, Parins said he will run as a candidate in the August 9 GOP Primary.
Parins is a resident of Morrison County, having lived in Little Falls Township with his wife Peggy for 31 years. It was a career working at Camp Ripley that brought the Parins family to the area, where he worked as a National Guard Technician for 20 years, coupled with a 30-year career with the US Army and the National Guard. Parins deployed as the Sustainment Chief for Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF) 09-11, where he received the Bronze Star for his Combat service. He retired as a colonel in 2011 from federal service.
Thereafter, Parins worked for Braun Intertec Geothermal, the State of Minnesota and finally with the Morrison County Public Works Department as the Environmental-Recreational Manager for the County. During the years of 2000 to present, Parins has served as a supervisor for the Little Falls Township for those 22 years, as well as having been nominated to serve on many boards, commissions and committees during his tenure as chair and supervisor. These include, but are not limited to state, regional, and county planning, transportation and economic development organizations, and is also currently serving on the Boards for Employment Enterprises, Inc., Freedom Flight, and the Camp Ripley Veterans State Trail. Parins is a pro-life Christian and life-time member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, American Legion Riders, as well as a member of the NRA, Lone Eagle Auto Club and ATV Association of Minnesota.
Parins said he is running because, “Now is absolutely a great time to seek new leadership within the State Senate and House and provide a stronger voice for Central Minnesota. Given there were no endorsements by our local GOP organizations and a newly redistricted District 10A, now is the time to bring together all the voices of Central Minnesota and truly represent the wishes of the Voters and Constituents of District 10A. Certainly, topics like pro-life legislation, overwhelming tax burdens on our citizens and keeping our senior citizens in their homes, as well as the rule-of-law are deeply concerning issues to the people of Central Minnesota.”
