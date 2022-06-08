Candidates for statewide races, the legislature and county offices have completed the filing process for the August primary and November general election.
Several Messenger-area races have multiple candidates, meaning they will go before voters in the Aug. 9 primary to narrow the field before the general election in November. These include county sheriff, State Senator in District 10 and State Representative in both District 10A and 10B.
For Mille Lacs County residents, this year’s election – Tuesday, Nov. 8 – will include all the state constitutional officers, Congress, all State House and Senate representatives, several district judges and six county races.
Any office that has more than one person per political party filing, or two people in a non-partisan office, that race will be on the primary election ballot – set for Tuesday, Aug. 9 – to narrow the field.
While most cities and school districts will also have elections on Nov. 8, that filing period is Aug. 2-16, and those races do not go to a primary runoff.
The following Mille Lacs County offices will be on this year’s ballot:
County commissioner – District 2 and 4. Dan Whitcomb and incumbent Timothy Wilhelm have filed for the District 2 seat. Both are Princeton residents. Incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen and Richard Savitski have filed for District 4. Both are Milaca residents.
County sheriff – because four candidates have filed, that race will go to the August primary. Filing as of May 23 were Patrick Broberg of Milaca, Kyle Burton of Milaca, Travis Johnson of Princeton and Ryan VanDenheuvel of Princeton. Current sheriff Don Lorge had previously announced he would not seek re-election.
County attorney – incumbent Joe Walsh has filed and will run unopposed in the November election.
Soil and water conservation supervisors for Districts 3 and 5 – Jake Janski of Milaca has filed for District 3, and Robert Hoefert of Isle has filed for District 5, both running unopposed.
The following legislative races will apply to Mille Lacs County voters.
- State legislators. Because of redistricting, Mille Lacs County voters are now in two newly drawn districts.
State Senator – District 10. Most of Mille Lacs County is now in a new Senate District 10. All of the county except the far southern part is in this district. Three Republican candidates have filed for this seat, meaning a primary election will be held. Those who have filed are Jim Newberger of Milaca, and Steve Wenzel and Nathan Wesenberg, both of Little Falls.
State Senator – District 27. This district now includes the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush. Current State Senator Andrew Mathews of Princeton has filed for the Republican ticket and Emy Minzel, also of Princeton, has filed for the DFL side.
State House of Representatives – District 10A. This district now includes the northern most cities and townships: Kathio, East Side, South Harbor, Isle Harbor, Bradbury, Onamia city and township, Lewis and Mudgett, plus the cities of Wahkon and Isle.
Two candidates had filed as Republicans of May 23, meaning that race will go to a primary: Ron Kresha of Little Falls and Charles Parins of Little Falls. No one filed as a DFL candidate in that district, meaning the primary election will decide the winner.
State House of Representatives – District 10B. This district now includes the central portion of the county: The townships of Dailey, Page, Hayland, Milaca, Borgholm, Mil and Bogus Brook, and the cities of Milaca, Foreston, Pease and Bock.
Three candidates have also filed as Republicans in that district, sending that on to the primary: Blake Paulson of Foley, John Ulrick of Hillman and Isaac Schultz of Burtrum. Hunter Froelich of Rice has filed for the DFL.
State House of Representatives – District 27B. This district now includes the far south part of the county, the city of Princeton, plus the townships of Princeton and Greenbush.
One person, Brad Brown of Princeton, has filed for the DFL ballot. Republicans Kurt Daudt of Zimmerman and Rachel Davis of St. Francis have filed Republican, meaning that seat will also go to a primary. The DFL challenger is Brad Brown of Princeton.
Current State Rep. Sondra Erickson, whose district has included all the county, previously said she will not be seeking re-election.
Statewide and federal races are also on the 2022 election ballots:
- U.S. Congress – 8th District. Most of northeast Minnesota is included in the 8th District. The incumbent is Republican Pete Stauber of Hermantown. Stauber has filed for re-election and will have primary opponent, Harry Robb Welty of Duluth. On the DFL side, the candidates are Jen Schultz of Duluth and John Munter of Warba.
- State constitutional officers.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor – incumbents Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan
Secretary of State – incumbent is Steve Simon
State Auditor – incumbent is Carla Blaha
Attorney General – incumbent is Keith Ellison
Judicial offices will also be on the November ballot. Two state Supreme Court members, Court of Appeals and Seventh District court will go before voters this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.