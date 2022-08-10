Results for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 Primary
Mille Lacs County Sheriff: 25 of 25 Districts Reporting
Kyle Burton. 2,036
Ryan VanDenhuevel 200
Patrick Broberg. 326
Travis Johnson. 799
In the 8th Congressional District: 697 of 835 Precincts reporting
REPUBLICAN:
Harry Robb Welty: 4,708
Pete Stauber. 46,706
DEMOCRAT:
John Munter. 5,552
Jen Schultz. 35,279
In Senate District 10: 123 of 123 Precincts reporting
REPUBLICAN
Nathan Wesenberg. 3,757
Steve Wenzel. 3,308
Jim Newberger. 3,123
In House District 10A: 73 of 73 Precincts Reporting
Charles "Chuck" Parins. 1,288
Ron Kresha. 3,577
In House District 10B: 50 of 50 Precincts Reporting
Isaac Schultz. 3,009
John Ulrick 457
Blake Paulson 1,722
In House District 27B: 16 of 18 precincts reporting
Rachel Davis. 798
Kurt Daudt. 2,178
Minnesota Governor: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 288,498
Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 21,317
Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 13,232
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 416,959
Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 15,006
SECRETARY OF STATE: 4,103 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
Erik van Mechelen 110,943
Kim Crockett 190,156
DEMOCRAT
Steve Carlson 108,123
Steve Simon 285,398
Attorney General: 4,103 of 4,103 precincts reporting
Sharon Anderson. 39,720
Doug Wardlow. 108,547
Jim Schultz. 163,939
Bill Dahn. 45,105
Keith Ellison. 378,416
