Numbers are in for primary voting, which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 9. 

In the race for Mille Lacs County Sheriff, current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton took the lead with 2,036 votes. Joining him on the Nov. 8 ballot will be current Deputy Travis Johnson, who brought in 799 votes.

