Numbers are in for primary voting, which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 9.
In the race for Mille Lacs County Sheriff, current Chief Deputy Kyle Burton took the lead with 2,036 votes. Joining him on the Nov. 8 ballot will be current Deputy Travis Johnson, who brought in 799 votes.
In Senate District 10, in the Republican primary, Little Falls resident Nathan Wesenberg narrowly won out over former Representatives Steve Wenzel of Little Falls and Jim Newberger of Milaca. Wesenberg will face DFL candidate Suzanne Cekalla in November.
Ron Kresha, candidate for the newly formed 10A District for the House of Representatives, garnered 3,501 votes over opponent Charles “Chuck” Parins. Parins has not been actively campaigning since July 2022, when he pulled back due to family health issues, according to a report. Kresha is the presumed winner of District 10A for the November ballot, as there is no opponent running, though there will be a write-in option.
Other ballot items on the November ticket will include the County Commissioner District 2 race in Mille Lacs County. Dan Whitcomb has filed, as well as incumbent Timothy Wilhelm.
In District 4 of Mille Lacs County, incumbent Roger Tellinghuisen has filed for re-election. Richard Savitski will be on the ticket, as well.
Joe Walsh is up for re-election as County Attorney. There is no challenger in that race.
Soil and Water Supervisors in District 3 and District 5 are up for election; Jake Janski has filed for the former, while Robert Hoefert has filed for District 5. There are no challengers in those districts.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff: 25 of 25 Districts Reporting
Kyle Burton 2,036
Ryan VanDenhuevel 200
Patrick Broberg 326
Travis Johnson. 799
In Senate District 10: 123 of 123 Precincts reporting
REPUBLICAN
Nathan Wesenberg 3,730
Steve Wenzel 3,290
Jim Newberger 3,114
In House District 10A: 73 of 73 Precincts Reporting
