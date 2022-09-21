Longtime Garrison Fire Chief Bruce Breun retired Sept. 11. At the Aug. 9 Garrison City Council meeting, Mayor Loren Larson thanked Breun for his many years of service and dedication to the fire department.
Garrison Fire and Rescue serves Aitkin, Crow Wing and Mille Lacs County. On the group’s Facebook page on Sept. 11 was a posted tribute to his years of service:
“A tribute to our chief…
Thirty-two years ago, when the Cottage Grove Fire Department was hiring. Bruce answered the call.
Twenty-one years ago when Garrison Fire and Rescue was hiring. Bruce answered the call.
When someone needed to go into a burning building, pull someone out of a mangled car and clean up a Haz Mat Incident. Bruce answered the call.
When an IV needed to be started, CPR was in progress or someone needed help getting up after a fall. Bruce answered the call.
When a patient needed to hold a hand, a child needed to be held or someone needed a shoulder to cry on. Bruce answered the call.
When a firefighter needed to talk at 02:00, had a family celebration or crisis or needed someone to sit in silence knowing someone was there. Bruce answered the call.
When someone needed to be a leader, move up the ranks and be the incident commander on scene. Bruce answered the call.
When tough decisions needed to be made, when criticism had to be faced and when the community demanded answers. Bruce answered the call.
When someone needed to step up and lead the department, to send his men and women into danger to save another and ultimately be responsible. Chief Breun answered the call.
On today, Sept. 11, 2022, for the last time, Chief Bruce Breun will answer the call.
Chief Breun, thank you for your endless commitment to the community and your 21 years with the Garrison Fire Department. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement and know your legacy will live on in all of us. We will make you proud and in your honor, we will answer the call.”
The new chief is William “Clay” Crowther and assistant chief is Capt. Josh Thompson.
