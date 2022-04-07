On Monday, March 21, the Princeton Deputy Registrar moved from their location in the First Bank and Trust to a new building.

The address of their new location is 209 Rum River Dr. N. which is just down the street from their previous office. 

They are next door to the Princeton Back & Neck Clinic.

As of now, their services including motor vehicle registration, vehicle titles, and license plates have not changed. 

However, they plan to add services for drivers licenses in the near future.

Their hours of operation have also changed. On Mondays and Fridays they are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 

All other days of the week, they are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed on the weekends.

