The filling of MLFAC (Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee) positions, of which there are nine open seats, has been on hold in order to increase diversity, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR). The MLFAC meetings have also been on hold until these positions have been filled.
The cutoff for MLFAC applications was Feb. 22, 2021. The Messenger recently reached out to the DNR as to the status of the meetings, which are usually held quarterly but haven’t been held since late February of this year. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrichs said the suggestions for new members were submitted to the DNR in May but there was no determination made as of last week. There were 33 applicants.
Division of Fish and Wildlife/Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons said that there is not an official policy directing that diversity be a consideration in MLFAC appointments. However, it is a priority of this governor and commissioner, as well as previous administrations, to include more voices that were underrepresented previously. MLFAC, like many other DNR input groups, is convened solely under the discretion of the DNR commissioner, so she has the authority to decide on criteria to consider when selecting applicants, said Parsons.
The MLFAC page on the MnDNR website states that the “DNR is seeking to increase diversity on its advisory groups and is focusing on recruitment with the following goals: All Minnesotans (diverse demographics, geography, values) are represented” and that “members have experiential, community-based knowledge which is incorporated into decisions.”
A claim was made and brought to the Messenger’s attention that as part of the application process, members of non-white racial groups were reached out to by the DNR in an unsolicited manner to apply for a position(s) on the MLFAC committee.
The Messenger approached the DNR Fisheries department to respond to the claims.
Parsons responded stating that the policy of the DNR for some time has been to represent the entire population of Minnesota with regard to the DNR advisory groups.
“The 30-day application period for MLFAC membership was extended this past spring, as there was very little diversity (age, gender or racial) in those that applied,” said Parsons in an email response.
He added on the diversity component, “MLFAC is a main source of input in how the Mille Lacs Lake fishery is managed, and understanding a diversity of interests is important when having to decide between management options. This range of opinions includes diversity in how anglers wish to utilize fish, such as catch-and-release or harvest, and extends to cultural and legal requirements and needs.”
Parsons said that during both the initial and extended periods, the DNR contacted a large number of groups and individuals via email or phone calls to solicit applicants, which he said is standard practice when recruiting for DNR advisory groups. “That included asking Mille Lacs and Fond du Lac DNR staff if they knew of any tribal harvesters who might be interested,” stated Parsons. “Prior to that outreach, no applicants self-identified as ‘Native American, American Indian, Indigenous or Alaska Native’ (the category included on the application).”
Parsons stated that the DNR asks each MLFAC member to represent only themselves, rather than attempt to speak for an entire group.
Currently, Mille Lacs Lake is managed based on input from the MnDNR, the 1837 Treaty Fishery Technical Committee (FTC), which includes Band and State experts, officials and representatives and MLFAC.
MLFAC has made repeated requests to have a representative sit at the table of the FTC. To date, the request has not been granted though language of Protocol 1 of Stipulation Exhibit D, which outlines the U.S. Supreme Court’s directives in fulfilling the 1837 Ceded Territory hunting and fishing rights given to the Bands, states that other State, Band or Federal experts or representatives may be invited by the State or the Bands to attend as necessary to discuss and resolve a particular issue.
The final selection of applicants to MLFAC will be made shortly, Parsons stated, and added that the quarterly meetings will resume once those selections have been finalized.
