An update on three major building projects on deck for the city of Onamia were front and center during the July meeting of the Onamia City Council.
The proposed addition of a Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store to the downtown landscape is still pending, while work has begun on the infrastructure of the impending Red Willow 30-unit apartment complex located just across Highway 169 from downtown Onamia, however, work on the actual structure of those buildings must be authorized by the Onamia Council which is waiting final plats from Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures. And, as far as breaking ground on the new water-treatment plant destined for the site of the present tennis courts in an Onamia city park, maintenance supervisor Gene Falconer said that project right now is “on a pause”, but hope is that that project could begin sometime in the ensuing fall.
Several department heads later in the meeting gave their reports, including Fire Chief Bruce Peterson who asked the Council to OK the hiring of Robert Walker to the present 21-member fire-fighting crew. Peterson also said two of his men are currently attending some officer-training and the final of three new doors was being installed.
A concerned citizen was given the floor to express a concern he had about the condition of the water currently entering his Onamia home. He said he realized the color and putrid odor of the water was not life-threatening, but he asked that it be rectified by city maintenance. Falconer said he would take steps to hopefully cure the problem, and the Council agreed to give the home-owner a rebate for his inconvenience.
Police Chief Amy Mattison mentioned in her report that calls to her department were down from last month, but she said she did see a spike in car-thefts, so she would like to remind residents to keep their vehicles locked. Mattison also made mention of a thank-you letter her department received from a person whose vehicle broke down due to two separate tire problems while in the Mille Lacs area, and how grateful he was for the help he received from the Onamia police department, specifically officer Kliensasser.
Also, special thanks came from the Council’s Park’s chairman Joe Boeringa, who thanked Marilyn Blair for her volunteered help with sprucing up several garden spots in the downtown area.
CORRECTION: It was reported by the Mille Lacs Messenger that the Onamia Fire Department received over $40,000. In actuality, it was $16,107.
