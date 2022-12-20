This holiday season, seasonal illnesses are adding to the stress many people often feel this time of year. In addition to COVID-19, Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other respiratory illnesses are causing widespread illness in Minnesota and across the country.

“These seasonal illnesses are peaking sooner, faster, and stronger than in the past, and all at the same time,” said Dr. David Taylor, Riverwood’s chief medical officer. “This is particularly true for RSV, which is particularly dangerous for young children. RSV is spreading much stronger and earlier than previous years. At Riverwood, we are seeing more patients for Influenza A although we are seeing RSV too.”

