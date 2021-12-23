Public input on the Rum River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan will be accepted at a hearing Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
Over the last few years in Minnesota, water management has been shifting from planning at the county level to planning on a watershed scale. Water doesn’t stop at county lines, so using watershed boundaries allows for a more comprehensive and cohesive plan. The benefit of this management shift is bringing government units within a watershed together to plan, enhance communication, and reduce redundancy.
The Rum River Watershed has finished drafting its management plan. Now, the policy committee that formed it is seeking comments from the public at the Jan. 10 hearing, who will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on the Rum River Comprehensive Water Management Plan. Visit www.millelacsswcd.org for the Zoom link and more details.
Anyone is welcome to attend and submit comments. All comments will be documented and considered when making final revisions. As an alternative to attending the hearing, you can submit public comments to our online survey found at www.millelacsswcd.org/rum-river-one-watershed-one-plan/.
Earlier in the drafting process of the Rum River Management Plan, public opinions were taken. The plan is in its final stages now, and this is an opportunity for more community input.
Anyone interested in viewing the draft watershed plan can find it at www.millelacsswcd.org. Call the Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District at 320-983-2160 for more information.
