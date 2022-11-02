Mille Lacs County is working towards remodeling and revamping the space dedicated to public works.
Public Works Supervisor Kevin Schultz and Facilities and Fleet Operations Manager Noelan Lange came before the county board of commissioners Sept. 20 to present the objectives of the public works remodel. From that packet, Lange stated the intention of the remodel would be to refurbish the original office space and vehicle storage; remove the overhead crane; update the civil infrastructure to be ADA compliant; construct new structures for the vehicle wash, and for salt and sand storage; and to update the south and east faces of the original cold storage.
At that September presentation, County Administrator Dillon Hayes said the hope was to be able to get some work done this year on the space.
Lange outlined the need for a separate vehicle wash, as vehicles are currently washed in the main building, which is trapping moisture. By separating where the washing is done, the life of the main building, where vehicles are stored, can be extended.
Schultz said constructing a new structure for salt and sand storage will allow the county to store for the needed capacity; Hayes said there have been supply chain issues with salt, which Schultz added can be up to a two-week waiting period. With the new building, the county can have more stock-pile on-site and not be at the mercy of any ordering issues.
Hayes commended Lange and Schultz, stating how they’ve worked hard to look at the most cost-effective solutions. Lange added, “We really looked at everything, … [we’re] trying to make sure we’re doing what’s right for the county.”
At the Oct. 7 meeting, it was stated that this project was slated to be $10.2 million when looked at previously, but, due to the work of Lange and Schultz, that number was slashed to less than half.
While the preliminary levy accounted for the project, it was slated at $3 million; Hayes said at the early October meeting that the “budget came in higher than anticipated,” and now it will be about $4.7 million. In a later email, Hayes stated regarding the funding, “Although the plan still is still for most of it to come from County State Aid Highway funding; the levy portion is approximately 1/3 of the total cost.”
At the Oct. 18 meeting, a resolution was approved by commissioners to use CSAH construction funds to finance the public works remodel, as well as to solicit bids for the project.
Commissioner Tim Wilhelm asked Lange if it’s true the office portion of the public works building is falling away from the garage. Lange stated that “everything seems to be intact” based on preliminary inspections, but it would be “easy” to address with a welder if necessary.
Approval of the resolution allows the project to stay on its tight timeline; it was previously stated bids will open Nov. 10, with notice of award being Nov. 17. Work can begin on the interior office space in December, and payments will begin in January.
