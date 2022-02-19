Cell phones are a subject I have commented on before, but I feel it worthwhile to delve back into this subject again. With students returning to school this year after the challenges of last year, I have noticed a marked increase in cell phone problems in my classes. I am not just referring to kids trying to check their snapgrambook account during history class. That is never a problem, because all students find history amazing and are consumed by my amazing lesson plans. Instead, I am talking about what happens at the end of class when students have a couple of free minutes before the passing bell rings.
In the past, these minutes were cherished by students. Some would run across the room to talk with friends. Groups would form as one student would show some cool video on his phone and the rest would laugh and comment about it. Occasionally a particularly nerdy student, my favorite kind, would talk with me about a missing assignment. This year, their behavior is different. Quite often, my room is silent as every student has pulled out their phone and retreated into it. Some are playing games, others appear to be texting, and many are checking their social media accounts. A few may actually interact with each other, but that is no longer the norm. Certainly, none of them just sit and look around the room.
I know this is also not just a problem with students, and it is not a newly formed issue because of COVID quarantines. I am concerned, however, that we as a human race are becoming so dependent and addicted to our phones that we are no longer capable of pondering major philosophical questions that need to be answered.
Cell phones are allowing us to ignore these deeply challenging, uncomfortable, and incredibly important questions. Some examples of these questions follow. What is my purpose on earth? Is there a god? What happens at death? What would I do if I had exactly one week to live? What is the purpose of government? Is destiny real, or do I have free will? Am I happy with my life, why or why not?
Now, some of you reading this might retort, “That those are questions left to philosophers and religious teachers who are much smarter than me.” My reply is that anybody who can read this article can contemplate these questions. Human beings have probably thought about these kinds of questions since the beginning of time. Our ancestors stared into campfires, looked at the stars, sat next to a stream, and pondered. Sometimes they did this alone, sometimes they did this in groups, but few of them had a college degree.
Pondering these questions is not always comfortable, because there often are no hard answers. However, the ability to think in this manner is what differentiates us from animals. We are self-aware, or at least we have the ability to be self-aware. Cell phones are allowing us to avoid awkward and uncomfortable situations including conversations with ourselves. Cell phones are also teaching us to value entertainment above all else.
When is the last time you asked yourself, what is your purpose in life? Your cell phone is telling you that your purpose is to be entertained, because the tech companies have decided that your purpose in life is to make them rich. Are you all right with that? If not, then find a way to turn off the business of life and just think. The next time you go hunting or fishing, leave the phone in the truck. Maybe drive home from work in silence. Perhaps you could have that first cup of morning coffee staring out the window before checking your email.
If you are one of my students, the next time I give you some free minutes, ask a classmate one of the above questions. I might even give you extra credit for doing so! You might be surprised what you find in your own mind.
