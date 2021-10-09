Darlene Morin, of McGrath, won these quilts while playing Quilt BINGO on Sunday, Sept. 26. “I would like to thank the ladies of the Scared Heath Catholic Church in Wahkon for the beautiful handmade quilts that I won while playing Quilt BINGO,” said Morin.
