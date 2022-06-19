The history of Wahkon Presbyterian Church quilters mission commenced 2007 with donated materials and supplies from many church and community members throughout the years. Rev. Dr. John Mann blessed 90 quilts Sunday, May 22, to prepare them for giving. Pictured are Rev. Dr. John Mann, Cathy Glenz, Betty Olson, Sherry Winter and Ruth Ann Pap. Four other quilters were not present.

