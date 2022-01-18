Of all the unwelcome house guests you may ever host, few are as nasty as radon.
The colorless, odorless gas occurs naturally in Minnesota soils and is found at elevated levels in nearly 40 percent of all homes in the state. It also is the leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers. In fact, each year this unwelcome house guest kills more than 21,000 people across the country. While there are cheap and easy ways to test for radon, many people are unaware of the risks and may not be getting the help they need to be safe.
Fortunately, the radon risk is largely preventable through testing homes and eliminating radon problems through improved ventilation and other measures. With more people working from home, it’s more important than ever to test homes for radon because testing is the only way to know if a home has radon levels at or above the level that presents a health risk.
During January, Radon Action Month, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is making a special push to urge everyone to test their home for radon.
“Unfortunately, many people are still exposed to high levels of radioactive radon without being aware of it and this puts them at increased risk for lung cancer,” said Dan Tranter, supervisor of the MDH Indoor Air Program. “We’ve heard a lot of common misunderstandings that discourage people from testing their home for radon.”
For example, many people think their home does not need to be tested, or that if they test once they don’t need to test again, or if their neighbor’s radon level is low, they don’t need to test.
Testing should be conducted in all homes, regardless of foundation type, soil type, age, presence of an air exchanger, or insulation, Tranter said. Even if the initial test shows the radon level is low, it’s a good idea to retest at least every five years because levels may change. Homes with mitigation systems should also be re-tested. The monitors on mitigation systems do not show the radon level, so it’s important to re-test at least every two years. New homes are built with radon resistant features, but they can still have elevated radon and should be tested.
More information about radon in Minnesota is available on the MDH website at Radon in Homes or by calling the MDH Indoor Air Unit at 651-201-4601 or 1-800-798-9050.
