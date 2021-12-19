The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball squad opened their season against the Swanville Bulldogs, a team that figures to be a powerhouse in Section 5A this winter.
The Bulldogs showed their prowess, building a 39-8 lead by half-time on the way to a convincing 63-19 win.
Nicholas Mettler and Lucas Miller accounted for 46 of Swanville’s 63 points.
AJ Drift led Mille Lacs on offense, scoring 12 of their 19 total points.
Mille Lacs 8 11 19
Swanville 39 24 63
Scoring: Drift 12, Ferba-Pierce 5, Bayerle 2.
East Central
On Dec. 7, the Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team hosted the East Central Eagles, one of last season’s top conference teams.
In a most exciting game, the Eagles outlasted a valiant Raider comeback to win, 50-45.
The Raiders started the contest cold on offense, going scoreless during the first half of the 18-minute first half, while the Eagles had just nine points, all on 3-pointers.
Despite the slow start, Mille Lacs trailed by just four points at half-time.
The Raiders kept it tight through the first 13 minutes of the second half and actually took a one-point lead with 5:40 left on the clock, before East Central went on a scoring binge, popping four straight 3-pointers to pull ahead by 10 points with two minutes remaining.
Mille Lacs canned a pair of 3’s of their own down the stretch to make it interesting, but it was too-little-too-late.
Mille Lacs finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field compared to 30 percent by East Central, but the Eagles recorded 11 3-pointers to five for the Raiders.
