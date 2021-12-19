AJ Drift

Off to good start

Onamia senior AJ Drift scored a total of 47 points in the Mille Lacs Raiders three losses so far. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

Swanville 

The Mille Lacs Raiders  boys basketball squad opened their season against the Swanville Bulldogs, a team that figures to be a powerhouse in Section 5A this winter.

The Bulldogs showed their prowess, building a 39-8 lead by half-time on the way to a convincing 63-19 win.

Nicholas Mettler and Lucas Miller accounted for 46 of Swanville’s 63 points.

AJ Drift led Mille Lacs on offense, scoring 12 of their 19 total points. 

Mille Lacs    8     11    19

Swanville     39    24    63 

Scoring: Drift 12, Ferba-Pierce 5, Bayerle 2. 

East Central 

On Dec. 7, the Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team hosted the East Central  Eagles,  one of last season’s top conference teams.

In a most exciting game, the Eagles outlasted a valiant Raider comeback to win, 50-45.

The Raiders started the contest cold on offense, going scoreless during the first half of the 18-minute first half, while the Eagles had just nine points, all on 3-pointers.

Despite the slow start, Mille Lacs trailed by just four points at half-time.

The Raiders kept it tight through the first 13 minutes of the second half and actually took a one-point lead with 5:40 left on the clock, before East Central went on a scoring binge, popping four straight 3-pointers to pull ahead by 10 points with two minutes remaining.

Mille Lacs canned a pair of 3’s of their own down the stretch to make it interesting, but it was too-little-too-late.

Mille Lacs finished the game shooting 37 percent from the field compared to 30 percent by East Central, but the Eagles recorded 11 3-pointers to five for the Raiders. 

East Central   20   30    50           

Mille Lacs     16   29   45     

Scoring: Drift 16, Schleis 9, Gallion 7, Remer 7, Mueller 3, Pederson 3. 

Ogilvie 

The Ogilvie Lions applied a full-court press along with some sharp shooting to produce a 24-4 lead eight minutes into their game against the Mille Lacs Raiders on Dec. 10 leading to a 61-39 rout.

The press made Mille Lacs turn the ball over 23 times in the first half and the Lions were up 22 points by intermission.

The teams played even up during final 18 minutes, but the outcome was never in doubt.

Andy Berg, Tucker Kenyon and Hunter Kenyon accounted for 51 of Ogilvie’s 61 points. 

AJ Drift had 19 points to lead the Raiders on offense. 

Mille Lacs shot 39 percent from the field, but was just 2-10 from the free-throw line.

Ogilvie shot 41 percent from the field. 

Ogilvie         38     16    61        

Mille Lacs  16      23    39 

Scoring: Drift 19, Schleis 9, Pederson 5, Remer 4, Ferba-Pierce 2.

