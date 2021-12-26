The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team is heading into the winter break with an impressive 5-1 record after winning two more matches last week.
On Dec. 14, the Raiders traveled northward to face the Lumberjacks of Cloquet-Esko and came away with a lopsided 60-24 win. Cloquet offered up nine forfeits and Tucker Strecker picked up an impressive second-period pin to lead the way for the Raiders.
On Dec. 16, Mille Lacs traveled to Pine City to take on the Dragons in another Great River Conference match.
The Raiders pulled away early, picking up four forfeits and a first-period pin from Zach Remer to take a 30-4 lead. The Dragons roared back, gaining four wins in a row to pull to within six points of the hometown black and gold. Daniel Miller stopped the Pine City rush with a pin at 182 pounds to give the Raiders a 12 point lead. The Dragons won the next two matches to bring the score to 36-34 with just one match left.
At the final weight class the Raiders sent out Jake Wind with the hopes of a win strapped to his shoulders. The senior Mille Lacs grappler wrestled a great match and ended up getting a third-period pin to give the Raiders a 42-34 victory.
Coach Josh Hughley was impressed with his team saying, ”This really took all 14 guys to get this win. We have five of our guys who lost, but didn’t get pinned, and that made the difference. That is a great sign for us as we move forward. I’m very proud of these guys.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.