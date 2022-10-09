When Onamia and Isle school decided to pair their volleyball teams starting last fall, Isle was coming off programs that averaged just a handful of wins per season and had run at least seven different coaches through their system through the previous 10 years.
Onamia, on the other hand, who found consistent success in their volleyball programs during the previous decade, were constantly in contention for the conference title and had consistency in their coaching staff.
Neither school, however, was able to get past match one or two of post-season. It was the hope of both schools that pairing might be the best for both programs, by drawing more good athletes from both schools.
Beginning in September of 2021, fans could see that pairing was working well. The Raiders found themselves with an overall record of 8-1 (not counting tournament matches) through Oct. 7 and were undefeated in the Great River Conference with a record of 4-0.
Then a lightning bolt hit the team last fall when they lost their leading setter, Ashley Rogers, to injury mid-way through October. From then on, the team had trouble competing at the same level as they did early on, and the Raiders finished the season losing their final four GRC matches to finish 4-4 in the conference and 14-14 overall.
That was then, this is now.
In September of 2022, with just two seniors on the squad, but with a core group of solid, younger athletes at all positions, the Raiders jumped out to a quick 11-1 start, counting a 3-1 showing in a Saturday tournament and a brilliant 3-0 win over constant conference rival, Braham.
The Raiders, however, knew their main nemesis in the GRC was going to be the Rush City Tigers, and that meeting was going to come on Sept. 29.
Going into that contest, both teams were undefeated in the Great River Conference standings and were ranked in the top 15 in the state — Rush City ranked 11th among the 124 teams in Class AA and Mille Lacs ranked 15th among the 158 teams in Class A.
The two teams also realized that this one and only meeting between the two which took place on Sept. 29, most likely would determine the conference champs for 2022. In a close encounter, Rush City won, 3-1, which was worth two points in the GRC standings.
That loss left Mille Lacs in a likely battle for second place in the GRC with just three remaining matches against conference teams.
But, there is little doubt the volleyball Raiders of 2022 will deliver another winning season, and this is due to good coaching, year-long work by the players and a strong core group of good athletes.
And who are these 11 girls who took the court in 2022?
There is no trio in the Great River Conference who, night after night, showcases the formula for success in volleyball which is serve-receive, set-assist and hitting better than the Raiders’ talented threesome of Abby Biniek at libero, Ashley Rogers as setter and Ashley Strang as the teams leading hitter.
Biniek is one of the best liberos in the GRC, digging the ball out in her serve-receive role and is also a solid server.
She gets the ball to the league’s best setter, Ashley Rogers, who recently recorded her 1,000th career set-assist. Rogers calls out whomever she will be setting to, and that number one choice often goes to Strang, whose powerful kills lead the team in scoring.
Unfortunately, Biniek and Rogers are seniors, so the question becomes who will take over for those two is a work in progress. Certainly their shoes will be hard to fill.
There is the possibly that Rogers’ sister, Ava, may be in line to take the setting duties in the years to come, and it seems as though Annah Ludwig might be groomed to take over Biniek’s spot.
Strang, a junior this season, has one more year to show her prowess on the court, and has inspired others such as Isle sophomore Jenna Carlson, and young ladies such as Katlyn Schoeck, Brooklyn Orazem, Paige Strecker and Mallory VanBuskirk to take charge at the net with strong kills for points.
And speaking of strong kills for points, another sophomore, Brianna Nayquonabe, has been a force at the net both blocking shots and producing kills for Mille Lacs.
It remains to be seen just how far this group of young girls can take the Raiders this season, but several things are clear: the 11 girls on this varsity team are a closely knit group and they are proving that pairing Isle and Onamia’s volleyball programs, at least for now, was for the best.
