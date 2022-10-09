When Onamia and Isle school decided to pair their volleyball teams starting last fall, Isle was coming off programs that averaged just a handful of wins per season and had run at least seven different coaches through their system through the previous 10 years. 

Onamia, on the other hand, who found consistent success in their volleyball programs during the previous decade, were constantly in contention for the conference title and had consistency in their coaching staff. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.