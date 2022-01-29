One of the success stories of area high school sports this season is the performance being turned in by the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling squad. Entering the third week in January, the team was sporting an 8-2 dual-meet record, and had secured the Great River Conference championship. Seven of their 14 wrestlers posted combined individual records of 82-25 as of Jan. 14.
Those seven young men included: Cam Wilkes (10-6), Carter Adickes (15-2, Chase Calander (11-4), Creeden Spengler (6-2), Zach Remer (15-0), Daniel Miller (14-3) and Tucker Strecker (11-8).
If one were to check the history of the local high school wrestling programs over the past five decades, it would become apparent that pairing the Isle and Onamia wrestling teams nearly 30 years ago is a success story worth appreciating.
The Isle Indians and Onamia Warriors began their wrestling programs as separate teams in the early 1970s, and had modest success.
As the years went on, Onamia was generally able to field compete 12-man teams and Isle, although producing some accomplished individual wrestlers, was having problems attracting enough athletes to turn out for the sport.
With that in mind, the two schools decided to pair their teams in the early 1990s, calling themselves the Mille Lacs Raiders. During the 30 years of this marriage, the Raiders have been able to maintain a quality program that has done well in the Great River Conference and been respective at the section and even state tournament levels.
As the Raiders entered the 2021-22 campaign, they were looking forward to doing well in the GRC, after narrowly missing first place last season, and they had high hopes for the post-season.
Mille Lacs coaches had reason to be optimistic about this year’s team since they had a good mixture of young and older grapplers and were able, unlike many other opponents, to field a complete 14-member line-up for most meets.
The team, so far, has not disappointed for the most part. Heading into the third week in January, the Raiders were sporting an 8-2 duel-meet record and their top seven men, Zach Remer, Daniel Miller, Chase Calander, Carter Adickes, Cam Wilkes, Creeden Spengler and Tucker Strecker, had a combined 82-25 individual won/loss record.
As for team success to date: On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Raiders put a lock on the Great River Conference championship, finishing undefeated in the GRC with a solid win over the Rush City/Braham Knights.
“We are so proud of how well our guys are doing on the mat,” Raiders head coach Josh Hughely said following the big win of the conference title.
Following the regular season, the team will be heading to the Section 7A championships with a chance to advance to the state tourney as a team and as individuals.
Stay tuned on that front.
