Seven Mille Lacs Raiders speech team members earned individual first place finishes in their categories at the conference meet last week, including: front - Lauren Smart and Isabella Cerrillo. Back - Arianna Cash-Hemann, Jennifer Dickson, Noah Jacobson, Nox Gray and Annabel Blue.
The Mille Lacs Raiders speech team competed in the Great River Conference speech tournament on March 21 at Ogilvie High School. With 12 speakers competing in eight categories, the team walked away with the conference title.
Seven individual speakers from the Raiders (pictured above) became conference champions in their categories, including Isabella Cerrillo (in extemporaneous reading), Arianna Cash-Hemann (in prose), Annabelle Blue (in original oratory), and Olivia Gray (in drama) all who joined the varsity team for the first time this year, and veteran members, Noah Jacobson (in poetry), Lauren Smart (in creative expression, and Jennifer Dickson (in storytelling). Others who helped the team with points totals were Lily Oyler who placed third in humorous, Rihanna Smith who placed second in poetry, Norah Pittman who placed second in prose, Maxx Patterson who placed second in humorous, and Svea Carlson who placed second in drama.
Former speech competitor, Ember Brandon, who attended the meet, said, “After years of being on the team and coming so close, these amazing kids finally did it! I am so proud of these conference champs!”
Coaches Alicia Laughery and Jessica Patterson also shared their support and pride for this incredibly dedicated and talented young team. Anyone interested in watching the team in person, may attend a public performance on Thursday, March 31, at 4 p.m., at the ROC in downtown Onamia.
