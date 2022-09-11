Ashley Strang

Leader of her pack

Onamia junior, Ashley Strang, posted a remarkable 26 kills, leading the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team to an impressive 3-2 over the non-conference Aitkin Gobblers to open the 2022 season.   

 Photo by Bob Statz

On Aug. 30, the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a stirring, come-from-behind victory over the non-conference Aitkin Gobblers.

The Raiders, who took the floor with just two seniors versus six for the Gobblers, found themselves down two sets to one, with their backs to the wall. Needing to run the table to the end, the Raiders totally dominated sets four and five to win, 3-2.

