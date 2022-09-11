On Aug. 30, the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team opened its 2022 season with a stirring, come-from-behind victory over the non-conference Aitkin Gobblers.
The Raiders, who took the floor with just two seniors versus six for the Gobblers, found themselves down two sets to one, with their backs to the wall. Needing to run the table to the end, the Raiders totally dominated sets four and five to win, 3-2.
Although out-killing Aitkin 10-6 in set one, the Raiders gave their opponents six easy points on two penalties and four net-serves on the way to a 25-20 loss.
Down 12-9 in set two, the Raiders, behind powerful serving of Jenna Carlson and Abby Biniek, went on a remarkable 16-1 run which included 10 kills (with six by Onamia junior hitter Ashley Strang) to win, 25-13.
It was nip and tuck in set three, before Aitkin won, 25-22.
Knowing they could not afford to lose the next two sets, Strang took matters into her own hands and, off nifty sets from Ashley Rogers, she produced nine power kills, leading her team to a convincing 25-16 win, setting up the deciding fifth set.
Strang again came to the plate big time in the final set, producing four kills and serving nine points which included two aces.
For the match, Mille Lacs produced 59 kills in contrast to just 28 from Aitkin. Leading the Raiders on offense was Strang with 26 kills, followed by 11 from Carlson and seven from Ashley Rogers.
The Raiders next scheduled match is set for Sept. 8 when they take on conference foe Ogilvie on the road.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
