The Mille Lacs Raiders got three-hit pitching and 10 strikeouts, including the side in the final inning from Isle’s Jacob Gallion, on the way to an 8-2 win over the visiting Hill City/Northland Storm in the opening round of the Sub-section of Section 5A baseball tournament on May 31.
Doing the damage on offense for the Raiders were Isle High players Daniel Miller and Sam Hebeisen who each had three RBI.
Eric Pederson of Onamia, who of late has been hitting the ball for average for the Raiders, had three hits and scored three times.
Hill City/Northland 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
Mille Lacs 1 0 3 1 0 3 -- 8
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders committed seven errors allowing the host Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars to have two big innings at the plate on the way to a 9-2 Jag victory in the second round of the sub-section of Section 5A Tournament. The loss earned the Raiders a Friday, June 3 game against Braham for the right to remain in the double-elimination tournament.
Mille Lacs 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 2
Hinckley/Finlayson 0 0 4 0 0 5 -- 9
Braham
The Braham Bombers and Mille Lacs Raiders entered their June 3 sub-section game, each with one loss. The winner would go on in this double-elimination format, and the loser would wind up their 2022 season.
Braham’s stocky pitcher Jonah Johnson limited Mille Lac’s to just one run on one hit and struck out nine in 5 and two-thirds innings, leading the Bombers to a convincing 8-1 win. Johnson also hit a solo home run to help his team’s cause.
The loss meant the final game as a high school player in a Raiders uniform for seniors, Daniel Miller, Joe Bistodeau and Jakob Wind.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
