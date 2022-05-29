The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team was shut-out for the second week in a row, losing all three of their conference games — two to Hinckley/Finlayson and one to Braham. The Raiders close out their regular season with games against non-conference McGregor and Silver Bay on May 23 and 24.
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball squad hosted the Hinckley Finlayson Jaguars in a double-header on May 17.
In game one, the Jags scored at least one run in each of the first four innings to take a 6-0 lead heading into the top of the fifth, and finished the game with a 6-3 win. Only one of the six runs given up by starter Jacob Gallion was earned. Daniel Miller and Sam Hebeisen each had two hits to lead the Raiders at the plate.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 1 2 0 3
H/F 3 1 1 1 0 0 -- 6
Hinckley/Finlayson
The Mille Lacs Raiders could find just three hits in their seven innings against the visiting Jaguars from Hinckley and lost to their guests, 5-0.
Thomas Schleis and Eric Pederson shared the mound duties, giving up just five runs on six hits and striking out seven. Remarkably, Mille Lacs pitching gave up no walks in the 14 innings of the double-header with Hinckley.
H/F 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 5
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Braham
The Mille Lacs Raiders brought their record against Great River Conference teams to 2-10 with a lopsided 12-3 loss to the Braham Bombers on May 20.
Daniel Miller took the loss even though just five of the 11 runs scored off him were earned. TJ Remer and Sam Hebeisen accounted for four of Mille Lacs five hits.
