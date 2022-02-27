On Saturday, Feb. 19, the Mille Lacs Raiders traveled to Walker to compete in the Section 7A team wrestling tournament. The top team from the section would advance to the state Class A Wrestling Tournament.
The sixth-seeded Mille Lacs squad was set to face the third-seeded and state ranked Holdingford Huskers. The Raiders knew advancing into the semi final round was going to be difficult.
The Huskers grabbed an early lead with a major decision at 106 and held a one-point lead with Zach Remer hammering out a 9-2 win.
Then Holdingford rattled off eight straight wins to take control of the duel.
The Raiders finally got back on the board when Daniel Miller earned a one-minute pin at 182.
The highlight of the afternoon came in the final match of the day when Diego Salinas pummeled his way to a 38-second pin at the heavyweight class.
This ends the team portion of the 2021-2022 season for the Raiders who amassed an impressive 19-12 record, which included a 5-0 record in the conference.
Speaking about his team, which was the largest group of grapplers he has ever coached, coach Josh Hughley said that the boys showed great improvement over last year, winning more matches, and getting more pins than last season. He added that he is excited for next weekend as the Raiders travel to Black Duck for the individual section tournament, where individuals from the section have a chance to qualify for the state tourney. “I believe a handful of our boys have a real chance to get on the podium and make a run at getting down to the Excel, Hughley said.”
