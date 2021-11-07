The 1-7 Mille Lacs Raiders were seeded sixth among the eight teams in Section 7A when they took on the third-seeded Barnum Bombers, at Barnum High on Oct. 26 in the opening round of the postseason.
Earlier in the fall, the Raiders lost 70-0 to the Bombers and were looking forward to proving they were better than that lopsided showing. The Raiders did just that. Mille Lacs coaches asked the team to give their best effort and at the same time have fun, and the Raiders turned in one of their most competitive games of the year.
In fact, whereas Mille Lacs was down 32-0 to Barnum after two quarters just three weeks ago, the Raiders held a 7-6 lead after the first 12-minutes and were within one touchdown of the lead at halftime.
Sporting some new sets on offense, and showing some true grit on defense, Mille Lacs had Barnum a bid confused early on. A 32-yard touchdown pass to Cole Dangers followed by an extra-point kick by foreign-exchange student Finn Scheidweiler put Mille Lacs ahead heading into the second quarter.
The Raiders other touchdown of the first half came on a 10-play drive highlighted by a 16-yard pass reception by Zach Remer, and some determined running by AJ Drift.
Mille Lacs’ final touchdown of the game also featured Drift, who, in a nine-play drive, was involved in eight of those plays, including five remarkable pass receptions and three runs.
For the game, each team had the ball nine times on offense, leading to Mille Lacs punting twice, scoring three touchdowns, had a kick-off muffed, one series fumbled away, one killed by interception and one turned over on downs.
Barnum scored touchdowns on six of their nine series, with one ending in a punt, one turned over on downs and one fumbled away.
The Bombers put up 338 total yards with 277 on the ground. Mille Lacs had 265 total yards with 211 through the air, nine of which were catches by Drift for 163 yards.
ML 7 6 0 7 20
Barnum 6 14 22 0 42
