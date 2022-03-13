The Mille Lacs Raiders settled for a split in their final two games of the regular season, to finish with a record of 2-23 and 0-12 in the conference. The Raiders were seeded ninth in the ensuing sub-section of Section 5A, and were scheduled to meet eight-seeded St. John’s Prep in the first game of post season on March 7.
A win there would pit Mille Lacs against top-seeded Barnum on March 10.
McGregor
On March 1, the Mille Lacs Raiders were up 16-12 against the visiting McGregor Mercs with eight minutes remaining in the first half, before the Mercs went on a 20-2 run to go up by 14 points by intermission. McGregor, kept the offensive pressure on in the second half, going up by over 20 points thanks to 63 total points from Darian Morgart, Ethan Bohn and Samuel Metzen on the way to a 76-53 win.
Eric Pederson, who had no points during the first half, got hot from long range during the second period, pouring in 19 points, including five 3-pointers to lead the Raiders in scoring.
McGregor wound up shooting 54 percent from the field compared to 34 percent by Mille Lacs.
Mille Lacs 18 35 53
McGregor 32 44 76
Scoring: Pederson 19, Drift 12, Bayerle 9, Schleis 7, Haggberg 3, Gallion 2, Remer 1.
Sebeka
The Mille Lacs Raiders took on the Sebeka Trojans in the final game of the season for both teams on March 4. The Trojans entered the game with two total wins for the year and the Raiders had just one victory. Playing some of their best ball of the season, Mille Lacs got even scoring from most of their starters and won, 58-45.
Up by four points by intermission, the Raiders built that lead to 10 points early in the second half with solid play from senior AJ Dirft leading the way, but Drift picked up his fourth foul with 13 minutes remaining which sent him to the bench and a technical foul followed which amounted to a five-point swing. Sebeka was mounting a comeback and were leading 43-40 with seven minutes remaining, before Drift re-entered the game and scored a bucket immediately to make the score 43-42. TJ Remer followed with a clutch 3-pointer that sparked a 9-0 run and the Raiders never looked back. Following the game, MIlle Lacs coach Jason Runyan had specific praise for several individuals, saying, “Eric Pederson played a great game on defense and had four 3-pointers, Remer and John Bayerle were forces inside the paint.” Runyan added, “it was wonderful to see and hear the fan support from those who traveled all the way to Sebeka to see our game. I think they really helped us keep going in the second half.
Mille Lacs 27 30 58
Sebeka 23 22 45
Scoring: Pederson 16, Drift 16, Remere 11, Bayerle 9, Schleis 4, Gallion 2.
