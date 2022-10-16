abby biniek _1,000 dig sports page.jpg

Milestone reached

Midway through the second set against Swanville last week, Onamia senior and team libero Abby Biniek recorded her 1,000th career dig for the Raiders.   

 Photo by Karen Benson

After beating several quality teams and even losing to state ranked squads but playing them well, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team, with an overall record of 15-4, leaped into ninth place among the 158 Class A teams in the state as of Oct. 7. 

Mille Lacs’ record against Section competition so far this season has also placed them as the top seed among the 19 teams in Section 5A, with post-season play just a few weeks away. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.