After beating several quality teams and even losing to state ranked squads but playing them well, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team, with an overall record of 15-4, leaped into ninth place among the 158 Class A teams in the state as of Oct. 7.
Mille Lacs’ record against Section competition so far this season has also placed them as the top seed among the 19 teams in Section 5A, with post-season play just a few weeks away.
Mora tourney
Twenty teams, including the Class A Mille Lacs Raiders along with some Class AA and Class AAA teams, took part in a volleyball tournament staged at Mora High on Oct. 1.
The Raiders began the tourney with wins over Hermantown and Braham which thrust them into the Gold bracket, where they lost to Rush City and Cloquet to finish fourth-place.
Hermantown 14 26 19
Mille Lacs 25 24 21
Braham 20 25 11
Mille Lacs 25 23 15
Rush City 25 25
Mille Lacs 18 21
Cloquet 25 21 15
Mille Lacs 13 25 12
Swanville
Although the Swanville Bulldogs are not in the Great River Conference as are the Mille Lacs Raiders, they are in the Raiders Section, so it was important for Mille Lacs to see how they matched up against this section rival when they met at Isle’s gym on Oct. 3.
As it turned out, the Bulldogs gave the home team a tough match, but Mille Lacs ended up winning in three straight sets.
The Raiders started slowly in set one when they traded ties six times, until, even at 12-12, the Raiders went on an 8-1 run and road that lead to a 25-22 win.
Set two demonstrated just how close these two teams were in caliber. The teams tied each other 10 times, including at 24-24 and 25-25, until Onamia senior Abby Biniek served the winning two points, including an ace for point 27. Speaking of Biniek: mid-way through the second game, she recorded her 1,000th career dig in her role as team libero.
The Bulldogs stayed close in game three, but Mille Lacs had too much fire-power and won the set and the match.
Mille Lacs finished the match out-killing Swanville 46-28 and led in aces, 10-8.
Leading the Raiders in kills was Ashley Strang with 15, followed by 10 from Jenna Carlson, eight from Brianna Nayquonabe and seven by Ashley Rogers.
Swanville 22 25 18
Mille Lacs 25 27 25
Spectrum
The Spectrum Sting, a school located in Elk River, hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference volleyball match on Oct. 6. The Sting are a Class AA school because of enrollment and the Raiders are a Class A team.
Mille Lacs showed off some grit on the way to earning their 15th win of the season in three straight sets. The grit came by staying in each game despite some pesky play from the Sting.
Tied 15-15 in set one, the Raiders got seven of the remaining 10 points from five kills by Ashley Strang and two from Brianna Nayquonabe to win, 25-17.
The Raiders were up 19-8 in set two, before the Sting went on a 10-2 run to pull to within three points of the lead. Strang and Nayquonabe again came up with clutch points down the stretch to give their team a 25-18 win. In that game, the Sting managed just three kills, to 12 from the Raiders.
In set three, the Raiders recorded 19 kills, including nine from Strang and the final two winning K’s from Nayquonabe to win, 25-21.
Mille Lacs outkilled Spectrum 44-20, with Strang recording 19 kills, followed by nine by Nayquonabe and eight from Jenna Carlson.
