The Mille Lacs Raiders junior high and junior varsity cross-country teams ran at Princeton on Sept. 1.
According to coach Jeff Walz, “With many big schools, it was a challenging meet and the hot temperatures made it worse, but the team prevailed.”
Onamia ninth-grader Liz Schleis medaled with a sixth-place finish in the junior varsity field, also setting a Mille Lacs record time of 14:25 in the 3K on that course, while June Schleis was 31st and Sarah Litz 38th.
Abby Skogen earned a ribbon placing fifth in the junior high race with Kylie Lorentz placing 35th.
Pine City Invitational
The Sept. 8 cross-country meet at Pine City looked to be a hot one with the forecast for 90 degrees. “I really didn’t think we would have the meet, but the humidity was down, there was a nice breeze, and a little cloud cover,” said Mille Lacs CC coach, Jeff Walz. Host Pine City made adjustments to help with the heat by moving the races to later in the day and combined the JV and varsity races.
Mille Lacs freshman Liz Schleis found herself running against the varsity athletes from 11 different schools, including all of the Great River Conference schools. “I was excited to see how Liz stacked up to the GRC varsity runners,” Walz said. Schleis ran extremely well, finishing 21st out of the 78 runners. She would end up being second overall in the JV race. Liz also set a new course record for the Raiders with her time of 24:36 for the 5K race, winding up seven minutes better than the old record. Incidentally, she finished 11th among the GRC runners.
Eighth grader Abby Skogen of Isle also set a course record in the JH race. Her 8:21 was five seconds faster than Onamia alum Kellie Schmidt’s 2012 time. “When Abby passed me with 400M to go she was in third place. It looked like she was resigned to finish in that spot. But with 100M to go she found another gear and passed to two lead runners going into the chute,” Walz said. “Skogen notched yet another gutsy performance on her belt.”
