Liz Schleis

On the run

Running in a cross-country meet at Princeton on Sept. 1, Onamia ninth-grader Liz Schleis placed in the top 10 in her field and set a new school record time for racing a 3K at that venue with a time of 14:25.

 Photo by Bob Statz

Princeton

The Mille Lacs Raiders junior high and junior varsity cross-country teams ran at Princeton on Sept. 1. 

