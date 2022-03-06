Katlyn Schoeck

Points for Raiders

Isle sophomore Katlyn Schoeck scored a total of 33 points in Mille Lacs split of two games last week. 

 Photo by Bob Statz

With a split among their two games lasts week, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team closed out its 2022 regular season with an overall record of 6-20. They finished 2-10 in the Great River Conference. 

The Raiders were seeded seventh in the upcoming Section 5A Tournament and were scheduled to played the second-seeded Ogilvie Lions on March 3 at Ogilvie. 

McGregor 

The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, playing without their point guard Aiyanna Mitchell who is out for the season due to injury, gave the McGregor Mercs a battle but came up short on Feb. 24, losing 51-47. The Raiders were down by just two points late in the game and had to foul to have a chance to win. The Mercs came up big at the line, making their free throws and one by four points. 

It might have been the 3-pointers that McGregor made that was the difference in the contest. The Mercs made good on seven 3-s and Mille Lacs had just one. 

Mille Lacs     26   21      47 

McGregor       24   27       51

Scoring: Schoeck 10, Simmons-Merrill 10, Orazem 10, Biniek 6, Larson 4, Perkio 4, Strecker 3. 

St. John’s Prep 

Behind the 23-point offensive production of Katlyn Schoeck, the Mille Lacs Raiders came from a six-point deficit to the host St. John’s Prep in the first half to over doubling up on the Johnnies’ in the second period on the way to a 58-45 win.

The win was the sixth of the season for the Raiders.

Schoeck, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Paige Strecker accounted for 44 of Mille Lacs’ 58 points. Mille Lacs also helped themselves at the free-throw line where they made 15 compared to just six by St. John’s. 

Mille Lacs     21   37      58  

St. John’s       27   18       45

Scoring: Schoeck 23, Simmons-Merrill 12, Strecker 9, Orazem 6, Larson 4, Perkio 4.

