With a split among their two games lasts week, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team closed out its 2022 regular season with an overall record of 6-20. They finished 2-10 in the Great River Conference.
The Raiders were seeded seventh in the upcoming Section 5A Tournament and were scheduled to played the second-seeded Ogilvie Lions on March 3 at Ogilvie.
McGregor
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls basketball team, playing without their point guard Aiyanna Mitchell who is out for the season due to injury, gave the McGregor Mercs a battle but came up short on Feb. 24, losing 51-47. The Raiders were down by just two points late in the game and had to foul to have a chance to win. The Mercs came up big at the line, making their free throws and one by four points.
It might have been the 3-pointers that McGregor made that was the difference in the contest. The Mercs made good on seven 3-s and Mille Lacs had just one.
Behind the 23-point offensive production of Katlyn Schoeck, the Mille Lacs Raiders came from a six-point deficit to the host St. John’s Prep in the first half to over doubling up on the Johnnies’ in the second period on the way to a 58-45 win.
The win was the sixth of the season for the Raiders.
Schoeck, Celleia Simmons-Merrill and Paige Strecker accounted for 44 of Mille Lacs’ 58 points. Mille Lacs also helped themselves at the free-throw line where they made 15 compared to just six by St. John’s.
