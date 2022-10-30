The Mille Lacs Raider coaching staff knew this about their team heading into the 2022 season: they would be fielding a squad made up of mostly underclassmen and with that they were going to take their lumps.
And that is what transpired throughout the fall, including their final game against the Braham Bombers on Oct. 19, where they were blitzed, 72-12.
As in most games this year, the drama was over in the first half.
In the case last week, the Bombers built a 58-0 lead by intermission and scored two more times during the first two plays of the second half to go up 72-0 before turning the ball over to their second string players while the game-clock was set at running time the rest of the way.
A summary of the contest goes like this: Mille Lacs had the ball 11 times on offense during the first half and five minutes of the second period resulting in five interceptions, five punts and a ball fumbled away.
Braham had the ball 11 times during that same period and scored 10 touchdowns and punted once to build their 72-0 lead.
During that same period of time, Braham had amassed 498 total yards of offense including 415 rushing yards, compared to 74 total yards with just five yards on the ground by Mille Lacs.
But a salient factor for the visiting team was this: after being down 72-0, the Raiders outscored the Bombers’ B-squad 12-0 during the final half.
The Raiders finished the season with no wins in eight tries while being outscored on average, 47-6. The Bombers were 6-2 for the season.
Both teams head into section competition starting Tuesday, Oct. 25.
Braham, seeded second in Section 7A will meet Ely, while Mille Lacs, which was seeded last will take on top-seeded and undefeated Dear River.
