On Friday evening, Jan. 13, the Mille Lacs Raiders traveled to Rush City to participate in a triangular wrestling meet against the Rush City/Braham Knights and the Crosby-Ironton Rangers. The Raiders came away with a split in the evening, losing to the Knights 34-37 and beating the Rangers 72-12.
The first match against Rush City/Braham was a back and forth affair. The Knights took an early 3-0 lead only to have the Raiders tie the score quickly after a nice 4-1 win by Creedon Spengler at 113. Then the Raiders rattled off three straight pins from Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Carter Adickes to grab an 18 point lead. The Knights came back with a pair of pins of their own, but the Raiders still held a six-point lead.
At 152 Landyn Remer grabbed an early 8-0, but then was put to his back with 1:20 left in the third period. Landyn refused to yield and held off the pin for the rest of the period and won 8-5. Hudson Mann added a major decision win, 9-0 and the team was up by 13.
Then RC/B not only came back, but took the lead 28-33 with three straight pins.
With two matches left, the Raiders needed two wins. They got the first win at 220 to grab a one-point lead, but the second win was not to be. At heavyweight the Knights came away with an 11-3 win and a 37-33 victory.
This is the Raiders first loss in the GRC, and the team will now need some outside help if they hope to have a shot at the Conference Team title.
In the second match of the evening, the Raiders rode roughshod over the C-I Rangers, 72-12.
Creedon Spengler, Zach Remer, Cam Wilkes and Hudson Mann all got pins and the Raiders received eight forfeits on their way to the teams seventh win against two loses.
