Milestone met

Mille Lacs Raider wrestler Donovan Schmid notched his 100th career win in style by pinning Anthony Graves of Rush City/Braham last week.   

 Photo by Shelly Lamke

On Friday evening, Jan. 13, the Mille Lacs Raiders traveled to Rush City to participate in a triangular wrestling meet against the Rush City/Braham Knights and the Crosby-Ironton Rangers. The Raiders came away with a split in the evening, losing to the Knights 34-37 and beating the Rangers 72-12.

