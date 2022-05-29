The Rush City Tigers, last years Great River Conference softball champs, and the Mille Lacs Raiders, last years runner-up, headed into the final week of the regular season tied for the GRC lead with just one loss each — a loss to each other — so both teams knew they would have to sweep the remainder of the conference schedule to have a chance to share the title for 2022. And that is exactly what transpired. Mille Lacs beat Pine City and Hinckley/Finlayson last week to close their conference schedule with an 11-1 record, and Rush City also won their final two GRC games to finish at 11-1 and win a share of the GRC title.
Mille Lacs then went on to finish their regular season with wins over three non-conference foes, Crosby-Ironton, McGregor and Mora, to wind up with an overall record of 17-1 heading into postseason ranked in the top 10 in the state in Class A and seeded first in their sub-section of Section 5A with section play to begin at Isle on May 24.
Pine City
On May 16, the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team scored 15 runs on 17 hits and took advantage of seven Pine City errors on the way to a 15-3 rout of the Dragons in a game called after five innings because of the 10-run rule. Mille Lacs scored their 15 runs on 17 hits, led by Jenna Carlson and Paige Strecker who each went 4-4 at the plate, and Ellie Hubbell who had three hits and Ashley Strang with two. Jill Thompson picked up her 13th win of the season giving up just five hits and striking out seven in four innings.
Pine City 0 0 0 3 0 3
Mille Lacs 1 5 1 8 -- 15
Hinckley/Finlayson
The conference championship was on the line on May 17 when the Mille Lacs Raiders paid a visit to Hinckley to take on the Jaguars in the final Great River Conference game of the season. A win by the Raiders would ensure at least a tie with Rush city for the GRC title. A loss by Mille Lacs and it would more than likely mean settling for second place to the Tigers as they had done last season.
The Raiders scored four runs in the first inning, thanks in part to a 3-run home run off the bat of Paige Strecker, giving Mille Lacs a bit of an edge. Meanwhile, Mille Lacs ace, Jill Thompson was on the way to striking out 11 Jag batters and scattering five hits paving the way for a 6-1 Raiders victory and a tie with Rush City for the Great River Conference championship. Ellie Hubbell accounted for two of Mille Lacs seven hits.
Mille Lacs 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 6
H/F 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Crosby
On May 9, the Mille Lacs Raiders and Crosby-Ironton Rangers softball teams were tied 1-1 in the top of the fifth inning, with the Rangers having a runner on second base and two outs when rain came down in buckets, causing the game to be postponed. On May 19, the two team met up again and picked up where they left off 10 days before. Mille Lacs pitcher Jill Thompson got out of the inning unscathed and the Raiders somehow put together a massive bottom of the fifth, where they sent 13 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs to win the game 11 -1 on a game called because of the 10-run rule. Jill Thompson threw all five innings, giving up just one run on no hits and struck out 10.
Leading hitters for the Raiders were Faith Larson who was 4-4, Jenna Carlson who was 3-3 with one walk, followed by Paige Strecker and Annah Ludwig, each with two hits.
Crosby-Ironton 0 0 0 0 1 1
Mille Lacs 1 0 0 0 10 11
McGregor
Mille Lacs Raider star pitcher Jill Thompson gave up no runs, on one hits, walked no one and struck out seven batters leading to a 16-0 rout of McGregor on May 19.
McGregor 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 8 0 3 5 -- 16
Mora
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team found an exciting way to cap off a sterling regular season, when they beat the Mora Mustangs 8-7 on a tie-breaking, bases loaded, walk-off base-on-balls. The lead changed five times until the teams were tied 7-7 heading into the bottom of the seventh and final inning of regulation. With one out, a two-base hit by Paige Strecker, followed by intentional walks to Katlyn Schoeck and Ashley Strang loaded the bases for Madi Hebeisen who drew the winning base-one-balls-RBI. The hero of the game may have been Hebeisen, who not drove in the winning run with that walk, but also came into the game to relieve starting pitcher, Jill Thompson and proceeded to retire the side in order with two strike-outs in the top of the sixth, and gave up no runs in the top of the seventh to set up the dramatic ending. The win was the 17th for Mille Lacs vs. one loss.
Mora 0 1 0 3 3 0 0 7
Mille Lacs 1 0 1 4 0 1 1 8
