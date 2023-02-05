The Mille Lacs Raiders had another spectacular stretch of wrestling this past week, winning three matches and dropping only one.
On Jan. 23, the squad hosted the Pine City/Hinckley Dragons and came away with a 48-33 victory. Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Cam Wilkes led the way grabbing pins for the Raiders.
The Raiders traveled to Aitkin on Jan. 26 to wrestle in a quadrangular versus the Royalton Royals, Blackduck Drakes and the host Aitkin Gobblers. In the first bout of the evening the Raiders stormed out right away and won the first seven matches, including a pin by Tucker Strecker and later got a pin by Landyn Remer to takedown Blackduck, 59-15. Next the Raiders faced a Royalton team that is ranked fourth in Class A. The Raiders went up 13-6 before the Royals took control and won the next 10 consecutive matches to grab a 62- 13 victory. The final match of the evening proved to be the highlight of the night for the Raiders, pitting them against the host Gobblers. The match started off again with the Raiders grabbing the lead; getting pins from Vincent Schmid, Creedon Spengler and Zach Remer. Donovan Schmid added a tough 12-0 win and Carter Adickes earned a third-period pin to put the Raiders up, 28-0. The Gobblers got on the board but the Raiders came right back when Cam Wilkes pinned his opponent in the first period to keep the Raiders up by 28. This lead would begin to slip as the Gobblers ran up four pins and a major decision to knot the score at, 34-34. With two matches left, Aitkin forfeited at 220 to hand the lead back to the Raiders but tied it up with a pin at 285. This left the score at 40-40. Going into the rulebooks, it was determined that, by the sixth criteria Mille Lacs would be awarded a point as Aitkin forfeited a match at 220. This gave the Raiders an amazing 41-40 victory. “This was the first time Mille Lacs has beaten Aitkin since 2011 and is certainly a feather in our team’s cap,” said Raider coach Josh Hughley.
The dual-meet record for the wrestlers now stands at 17-5 for the year.
