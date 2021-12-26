Thomas Schleis

Young starter

Although only a sophomore, Thomas Schleis of Onamia High has gotten lots of time on the court for the Mille Lacs Raiders so far this season.

 Photo by Bob Statz

The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team brought its overall record to 0-4 with one more loss last week. 

Wrenshall 

The Mille Lacs Raiders were left still looking for their first win in their fourth game of the season when they hosted the Wrenshall Wrens on Dec. 13 at the Onamia High gym.

The Wrens built a 13-point lead by half-time and more than doubled up on the Raiders in the second half to win, 85-48.

Down by 20 points, 61-41 mid-way through the second half, the Wrens outscored their hosts 24-7 down the stretch.

Wrenshall’s Carter Woodall and Peton Johnson combined for 52 total points, four more than the entire Raiders’ put up. The Wrens connected on 10 3-pointers.

AJ Drift and TJ Remer each had 11 points to lead the Raiders on offense. 

Wrenshall    38     47    85         

Mille Lacs  25    23    48 

Scoring: Drift 11, Remer 11, Schleis 9, Pederson 6, Gallion 4, Bayerle 4, Haggberg 3. 

Hill City 

The Dec. 16 game with Hill City was postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 25.

 

