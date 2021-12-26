Sorry, an error occurred.
Young starter
Although only a sophomore, Thomas Schleis of Onamia High has gotten lots of time on the court for the Mille Lacs Raiders so far this season.
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys basketball team brought its overall record to 0-4 with one more loss last week.
Wrenshall
The Mille Lacs Raiders were left still looking for their first win in their fourth game of the season when they hosted the Wrenshall Wrens on Dec. 13 at the Onamia High gym.
The Wrens built a 13-point lead by half-time and more than doubled up on the Raiders in the second half to win, 85-48.
Down by 20 points, 61-41 mid-way through the second half, the Wrens outscored their hosts 24-7 down the stretch.
Wrenshall’s Carter Woodall and Peton Johnson combined for 52 total points, four more than the entire Raiders’ put up. The Wrens connected on 10 3-pointers.
AJ Drift and TJ Remer each had 11 points to lead the Raiders on offense.
Wrenshall 38 47 85
Mille Lacs 25 23 48
Scoring: Drift 11, Remer 11, Schleis 9, Pederson 6, Gallion 4, Bayerle 4, Haggberg 3.
Hill City
The Dec. 16 game with Hill City was postponed and rescheduled for Friday, Feb. 25.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
