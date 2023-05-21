news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The Mille Lacs Raider girls softball squad won three and lost two games last week with the two losses coming at the hands of the conference-leading Rush City Tigers which more that likely put the breaks on any chance the Raiders had of repeating as conference champs. 

