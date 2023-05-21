The Mille Lacs Raider girls softball squad won three and lost two games last week with the two losses coming at the hands of the conference-leading Rush City Tigers which more that likely put the breaks on any chance the Raiders had of repeating as conference champs.
Pine River-Backus
Isle senior Madi Hebeisen threw a nifty seven-inning, three-hitter and got offensive support from Paige Strecker, Ashley Strang and Annah Ludwig, each of whom provided an RBI, leading the Mille Lacs Raiders to a 5-2 victory over non-conference Pine River-Backus on May 8. Eighth-grader Mariah Remer had two of the Raiders total of five hits.
PR-B 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
Mille Lacs 1 1 2 0 0 1 -- 5
Rush City
The Mille Lacs Raiders girl softball team ran into a buzz-saw ace on the mound in Grace Folkema when they played the Rush City Tigers in the first game of a double-header on May 9. Folkema, who was clocked throwing at 62 mph, allowed one earned run, and just one hit while striking out nine in her five-inning stint on the mound before giving way to a relief pitcher who gave up no runs and struck out three more Raider batters leading to a 14-2 rout. The only Raider to get a hit was Jenna Carlson. Seven Mille Lacs errors did not help Mille Lacs pitcher Madi Hebeisen who gave up 14 runs on 15 hits, but only seven of the 14 runs were earned.
Rush City 2 2 3 0 0 4 3 14
Mille Lacs 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
Rush City
There was quite a contrast in game two of the double-header between Rush City and Mille Lacs on May 9, from what happened in game one. Unlike the first game where there were 14 runs scored by the Tigers, game two saw only one run scored between both teams, with Rush City winning by the slim margin of 1-0. The Tigers again sent a fire-balling pitcher to the mound, an eighth-grader who like game one’s ace threw between 58 and 60 mph. Tiger pitching struck out nine Raider batters and, like game one, gave up just one hit – that by Jenna Carlson, just as in game one.
Brooklyn Orazem was the tough-luck loser on the mound giving up just one run on five hits in a game that went only five innings.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rush City 1 0 0 0 -- 1
Ogilvie
Isle senior Madi Hebeisen threw a four-inning, two-hit shutout, while striking out nine and the Mille Lacs Raider offense slammed out 13 hits and scored 24 runs in a rout of the Ogilvie Lions on May 12. Hitting stars for the Raiders included Brooklyn Orazem who went 3-4 with four RBI, followed by Paige Strecker who was 3-5 and had five RBI and Mariah Remer, Sydney Kapsner and Ashley Strang each had two hits.
Mille Lacs 5 0 7 12 24
Ogilvie 0 0 0 0 0
Mora
The non-conference Mora Mustangs hosted the Mille Lacs Raiders in a non-conference softball game on May 12.
The visiting team won thanks in part to a fine pitching performance by Madi Hebeisen who went the distance giving up four runs on eight hits and striking out five. Meanwhile, Annah Ludwig and Sydney Kapsner each had two his with Ludwig knocking in two runs for the Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.