The Mille Lacs Raiders and Braham Bombers football teams each brought their 1-6 conference record with them when they met for their final regular season game at Burggraff Field in Onamia on Oct. 20. Each had their one victory come against winless East Central.
As it turned out, Braham went home with their second win of the season and, with the loss, Mille Lacs earned the right to play Barnum on Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the opening round of the post-season tournament.
Behind the rushing of Braham sophomores Jacob Tepley and Branden Grams, who combined for 34 carries and 277 yards for the game, the Bombers built a 32-7 lead by halftime and when they reached 45-7, the game clock was allowed to run free for the remainder of the fourth period.
Mille Lacs’ lone score came just seconds into the second quarter when quarterback Daniel Miller connected with freshman Zach Remer for a nifty 53-yard touchdown pass.
In all, the Bombers had the ball eight times, leading to six touchdowns, one series turned over on downs and one ending in an interception in the end zone.
Mille Lacs had he ball on offense nine times, resulting in two punts, two interceptions, four turned over on downs and one touchdown.
Mille Lacs had a total of 222 yards of offense, including 135 through the air, four of which were passes caught by Remer for 127 yards. Braham finished with a total of 360 yards, with just 29 yards through the air.
Braham 16 16 7 6 45
Mille Lacs 0 7 0 0 7
