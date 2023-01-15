The Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team faced their toughest competition of the season at the Mora Mustang Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. The field of 10 teams included two AAA and seven AA squads, leaving Mille Lacs as the only single A team in attendance. The Raiders were in fine form and came in fifth place, one point out of the fourth spot.
The Raiders had three finalists to lead the way. Donovan Schmid kept his record a perfect 13-0 by pinning his way through the tournament, with only one match making it into the second period.
Zach Remer and Vincent Schmid also made the finals, but came up short having to claim second place. Schmid got into the finals by way of a bye and a pin and held a 4-2 lead in the third period of his finals match, but was reversed and pinned in the finals to claim the silver.
Remer, wrestling at 120, started the day with a bye and a 12-2 decision in the semi final match before dropping a heartbreaker in the finals 2-0 to his Hibbing opponent who is currently ranked 4th in class AA.
Creedon Spengler turned in a nice performance at 113 and earned a third place medal by getting a pin in his final match. Hudson Mann also won three matches on the day, and after dropping a tough 3-1 semi-finals match, came back with a pin and a hard-fought 5-3 victory to claim third place.
Bailey Geist got two wins on his way to a fourth place finish and Carter Adickes won two matches to take fifth. Cam Wilkes, Tucker Strecker and Landyn Remer rounded out the Raider scoring with a trio of sixth place finishes.
