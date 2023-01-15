news.messenger@apgecm.com 

The Mille Lacs Raider wrestling team faced their toughest competition of the season at the Mora Mustang Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 8. The field of 10 teams included two AAA and seven AA squads, leaving Mille Lacs as the only single A team in attendance. The Raiders were in fine form and came in fifth place, one point out of the fourth spot.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.