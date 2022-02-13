The Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling team hosted a quad meet with Nashwauk, Rock Ridge (Virginia) and Deer River on Feb. 3. In the first contest, the Raiders wrestled in a back and forth affair against Rock Ridge and after the first 13 matches the black and gold found themselves down by six points. With just one match remaining, Jake Wind gave his team a chance, but came up just short even though he won his bout, 6-4. Final score: Rock Ridge 42, Mille Lacs 39. In the loss, Creedon Spengler, Zach Remer, and Tucker Strecker each had pins.
In the second match, the Raiders faced Nashwauk-Keewatin and came away with a convincing 78-6 win. Jake Wind, Chase Calander, Daniel Miller and Joe Bistodeau wach earned a fall for the Raiders.
To wrap up the evening, the Raiders took on the Deer River Warriors and lost a tightly contested battle, 45-33. Highlights of Mille Lacs’ 33 points featured Cam Wilkes, who gave the team a nice 9-2 win at 132 pounds, Daniel Miller who added a pin and Jake Wind who grabbed this third win of the night.
On Saturday, Feb. 5 the Raiders traveled to St. Agnes for a team event against four prime competitors.
The Raiders finished the day, 3-1, beating St. Agnes, 48-34, beating Delano, 46-31, before splitting matches that went to tie-breakers, losing to Edina 7-6, and beating Austin.
After the busy week, the Raiders over-all record stood at an impressive 19-10.
