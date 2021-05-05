The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team finished second and third in two meets last week and in the process, several individuals broke into the Raiders record book.
On April 27, the Raiders finished second among five teams, nine points behind first-place Pine City.
Highlights of that meet were the field events where 61 of the Raiders 100 points were won. Aiyanna Mitchell and Svea Carlson placed in the top three of their three field events, while Abby Biniek finished second in both the shot and discus and Molly Saboo won both the 800m and 1600m races.
On April 29, Mille Lacs finished third place out of the five teams. “The conditions were right for good things to happen, and they did,” said Raiders Coach Jeff Walz.
Svea Carlson had her best meet, winning the high jump and pole vault and taking second in the triple jump. She also finished fourth in the 100m hurdles.
Other event winners were Katie Rocholl in the 100m hurdles and Molly Saboo in the 1600m and 3200m races.
Entering the Mille Lacs Raider record book were:
Katie Rocholl:17.90 in the 100m hurdles - 9th all-time.
Molly Saboo: 1600m time - 4th place all-time.
Molly Saboo: 3200m time - 6th place all-time.
Svea Carlson: high jump of 4’10 - tied for 6th all-time.
Svea Carlson: triple jump of 31’4” - 10th place all-time.
Svea Carlson: pole vault 8’6” - 2nd place all-time.
Aiyanna Mitchell: triple jump of 31’.4.5” - 9th place.
