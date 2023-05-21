Report for the Messenger
The Mille Lacs Raiders Girls Track and Field Team continues to show quantifiable improvement despite deplorable spring conditions.
Several early meets, including the April 21 meet at Hinckley-Finlayson had to be curtailed due to the persistent white diarrhea of inclement weather around Central Minnesota. However, now that the flurries have subsided, there has been a flurry of “tracktivit” over the last two weeks.
GRC Relay Meet
The Great River Conference (GRC) Relays on April 18 were a fun-filled event for the entire team. Several of the usual suspects showed respiratory fortitude, such as Braham, Pine City, Aitkin, Hinckley-Finlayson, Rush City, Ogilvie, and East Central.
The Raiders had a strong showing in the high jump and discus throw “relays”, placing second, and in the pole vault and shot put “relays,” placing third.
The throwers 4x100m relay team decided to make it a track “meat” by utilizing a Subway sandwich with all the fixins instead of a traditional baton.
The Raiders recently were slated to compete in two Junior Varsity meets (Pine City 04/24 and Hinckley-Finlayson 05/01) against the likes of Braham, Hinckley-Finlayson, Pine City, Rush City, East Central, Siren, Barnum, Lakeview Christian, Ogilvie, and Aitkin.
Sophomore June Schleis dominated the 100m hurdles in both meets, with sophomore Rihanna Smith coming in a strong second. Cagey Freshman, Liz Schleis, had a couple strong finishes in the 1600m. Ari Cash-Hemann, Layne Nelson, and especially Millie Gahbow pulled down the top three places in shot put and discus. And newcomer, Ana Berry, competed in her first 100m race and shot-put event.
Braham
On Tuesday, April 25, the lady Raiders were on the track at Braham High for an extraordinary tilt against teams from Barnum, Ogilvie, Aitkin, East Central, McGregor, Hinckley-Finlayson, and of course, Braham. Stupendous Onamia senior Svea Carlson once again dominated pole vault with a jump of 8’6”, taking first, and followed that up with a second-place finish in the high jump, hitting a personal best of five feet.
Other notable achievements at the Braham meet were turned in by senior Abby Biniek (fifth in shot put at 27’10.5” and third in discus at 88’), senior Nox Gray (sixth in shot put at 27’9.25” and fourth in discus at 83’), freshman Liz Schleis (sixth in the mile - 6:44.3 and 800m, 2:59.48) and sophomore Klara Kett (sixth in long jump, 12’4”).
Pine City (Chengwatana Meet)
Next up was the extraordinary Chengwatana meet at Pine City High School on April 29. The event featured all the GRC regulars with the addition of Mora, Chisago Lakes, and Milaca. It was a cold and rainy slog of a day. The Raiders brought along a small resilient squad to battle through the chill.
Svea Carlson led the way with a third-place finish in pole vault and a sixth-place finish in the high jump and Abby Biniek placed fifth in the discus.
Rush City (Tigerama Meet)
And finally the Mille Lacs Raiders track team was greeted with some fun-in-the -sun at the Rush City Tigerama on Tuesday, May 2. The GRC was well represented along with a large contingent from Legacy Christian Academy making their debut.
Pine City and Legacy both had strong showings. The Raiders stepped up to the challenge and had many personal bests.
Svea Carlson kept the ribbon economics flowing with third place in the pole vault and high jump. Abby Biniek added to her accolades, placing fourth in both shot put and discus. Nox Gray chucked the discus far enough to take third place.
Head Coach Steve Maas beamed, “It was exciting to watch my 4x100 crew (Ava Rogers, Audrey Pederson, Nevaeh Gesell, and Nevaeh Merrill) run like a capybara shot out of a cannon. They came so close to placing in the top six in that event. Their hard work is starting to pay off.” Coach Katelynne Schatz added, “If we can help the relay teams clean up their hand-offs they’ll be quicker than Batman driving a Trans Am. I’m proud of the progress they have made.”
