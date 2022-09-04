The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team, who finished second in the GRC last season with an overall record of 13-13 under head coach Marcia Balder (above), will be taking the floor this fall with just two returning seniors — Abby Biniek (above left) and Ashley Rogers (right). Balder said many on her team from Onamia and Isle attended camps and played in leagues during the off season, so she expects another competitive year from her team.
The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity volleyball team, who finished second in the GRC last season with an overall record of 13-13 under head coach Marcia Balder (above), will be taking the floor this fall with just two returning seniors — Abby Biniek (above left) and Ashley Rogers (right). Balder said many on her team from Onamia and Isle attended camps and played in leagues during the off season, so she expects another competitive year from her team.
Photo by Bob Statz
Photo by bob statz
Young team on tap
The 2022 Mille Lacs Raiders varsity football team under new head coach Dominic Kruse (above, center) will feature just four seniors including Hunter Haggberg, Cole Dangers, Cameron Wilkes and Chris Ecker. The Raiders have 37 boys out for the sport, but the team may be young, including a ninth-grade QB.
With approximately the same numbers of players as last season out for each of the three fall sports offered by Onamia and Isle High Schools, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball, football and cross-country teams open their seasons for the second time as combined programs.
Marcia Balder returns as head coach of the Raiders varsity volleyball squad, albeit with just two seniors on the squad.
Isle teacher Dominic Kruse will take the reins as head football coach for the first time and veteran coach Jeff Walz, who retired from full-time teaching last year, will return to coach cross-country, which will be competing with just junior high and junior varsity runners.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
