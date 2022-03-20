The ninth-seeded Mille Lacs Raiders visited Collegeville on March 7 to take on the eight-seeded St. John’s Prep Johnnies in the “play-in” game of the sub-section of the Section 5A tournament.
The Raiders entered the game ranked 151 among the 165 Class A teams in the state, and were win-less in their conference with a combined record of 2-23.
The Johnnies were ranked 120th in the Class A standings with a record of 6-20, and were also win-less in their conference.
When the evening was over, St. John’s had earned their seventh win of the season, two of which were over the Raiders.
During the first win, St. John’s had scored almost exclusively on lay ups. Last Monday, they obviously decided to concentrate on the long ball: starting out by canning nine 3-pointers during he first half on the way to a commanding 14-point lead.
With 12 minutes left in the game, the Johnnie lead had swelled to 32 points, at which time the St. John’s coaches put in their second string, and by seven-minute mark and a 58-23 lead, running time was installed.
Final score: St. John’s 62, Mille Lacs 25.
Mille Lacs scored just three field goals during the final period, and had a total of 11 for the game, compared twice that total of field goals from St. John’s that included 12 3-pointers.
The only Raider to score in double figures was AJ Drift with 10 points.
The game against St. John’s marked the final time the only two Mille Lacs seniors would be representing their schools in a Raiders uniform on court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.